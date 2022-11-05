PM Shehbaz urges SC to form full court commission on Imran Khan’s allegations

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday lambasted ex-premier Imran Khan for criticizing Pakistan Army and leveling baseless allegations against the institution’s official and government officials including him for Wazirabad attack.

He held a press conference in Lahore alongside Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Ex-PM Imran Khan had accused PM Shehbaz, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a high-rank military official for assassination attempt on him during PTI rally in Wazirabad.

PM Shehbaz appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to form a full court commission to probe into allegations of Imran Khan.

The premier said that he would write a letter to the CJP in this regard too.

He assured that the government would extend its full support, and even he is ready to appear before the top court.

He said that it was necessary to crush allegations leveled by PTI chairman for the sake of future and assured that he would accept the verdict whatever it may be.

PM Shehbaz said that the same JIT could probe into killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif to establish truth and find out who benefitted from the tragic incident.

On a question, he said that he would immediately hold a meeting to mull action against the ex-PM for leveling allegations against a military official.

‘Imran Khan epitome of lies’

At the outset of the presser, the premier condemned the assassination attempt on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. But, he said that Khan was driving the nation towards anarchy by propagating an agenda based on lies.

He said that Imran Khan was a liar and dishonest from head to toe.

Several video clips of the PTI chairman containing his contradictory statements were also played during PM Shehbaz’s press conference.

He said that Imran Khan was shouting insults at Pakistan Army and government without any evidence because his agenda remained unfulfilled.

PM Shehbaz said that it had been five years since the Panama controversy came to the surface but nothing could be proved against the Sharif family and courts pleaded them not guilty.

He said that Imran Khan wanted the deployment of retired judges in the accountability courts to reap verdicts of his choice by pressurizing the jurists.

The premier recalled that a trial court acquitted him in the Model Town massacre case.

Talking about the assassination attempt on the PTI chairman, he said that the federal government had shared threats of attack with the Punjab government where the PTI is in power.

PM Shehbaz said the Punjab government should be questioned on the lack of security at the PTI rally, not the federal government.

He offered to step down the next moment if Imran Khan provided evidence of his involvement in the attack.

The premier asked why Imran Khan rushed to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH) after getting shot instead of a government hospital where his medico-legal formalities had to be carried out.

He said the PTI chairman traveling to SKMCH which was three hours away instead of a public hospital had raised many questions.

He said that Imran Khan must ask Punjab government why the first information report (FIR) of the incident had not been registered so far.

PM Shehbaz warned that there would be complete destruction if the nation voted him to power.