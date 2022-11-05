You can now stream Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra online

The blockbuster movie of 2022 Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is now available on Disney+.

On Friday, the movie was released on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstars.

However, only the first ten minutes of the movie – featuring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan – are available for free to watch as a treat for the viewers.

Photo: Screengrab “Brahmastra Part One: Shiva”

Helmed by Ayan Mukharji, the movie was released earlier this year on September 9, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Since its release, people are speculating who will play dev in the second installment of the Brahmastra universe.

Rumors has it that the maker is considering either Ranbir Kapoor or Hrithik Roshan for the lead role.

The release date of Brahmastra Part Two: Dev has not yet been revealed, but Ayan Mukerji has stated that the second part will likely be released in December 2025.