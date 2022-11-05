Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 2pm | 5th November 2022 Samaa News Headlines 2pm | 5th November 2022 Nov 05, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 2pm | 5th November 2022 Recommended Govt to charge Imran Khan, PTI leadership for defaming military Did Elon Musk really tweet ‘Aunty Gormint’ meme? WATCH: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Azam Khan singing duet song Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Public speaker Sahil Adeem banned from speeches, refuses to apologize Wazirabad attack: Imran Khan receiving treatment in Lahore as political bickering begins Mia Khalifa sets internet on fire with new photo from Paris