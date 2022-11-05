Arshad Sharif was shot at close range, reveals post-mortem

Arshad Sharif, a Pakistani journalist killed in Kenya, was shot at close range, according to the post-mortem performed in Kenya revealed.

Earlier, the Kenyan police had claimed that Arshad Sharif was shot dead in a case of mistaken identity.

The police said Sharif along with his driver was driving from Magadi Town to Nairobi when they were flagged down at a roadblock being manned by a group of police officers.

When they allegedly failed to stop and drove past the roadblock, it prompted a brief chase and shooting that left Sharif dead. Their car rolled and his driver was injured and taken to hospital.

Now, the autopsy report, a copy of which is available with SAMAA TV, revealed that the journalist was shot twice at a close range.

The first bullet hit Arshad in the back and exited from his chest, the report said while the second bullet hit him in the head.

The report said that a modern weapon was used in the killing.

On Friday, the Kenyan government handed over critical evidence in the brutal murder of a senior journalist to the Pakistan government.

This was disclosed by sources close to the returning members of the joint investigation team (JIT) which had traveled to Nairobi.

The JIT also recorded statements of two witnesses, Khurram and Waqar who were close aides of Arshad Sharif.

The JIT has preliminarily recommended that Khurram and Waqar should be extradited to Pakistan for further investigation.

A source close to the JIT said that the government has agreed to bring Khurram and Waqar back if deemed necessary for the investigation.

The JIT is expected to submit a detailed investigation report within three days, the source added.