I’m taking a 30 day cleanse, says Kanye West

The famous US rapper, Kanye West (Ye) announced through social media that he is going on a verbal fast, and also claims that he will quit alcohol, sex, and pornography for a month.

The former billionaire shared a tweet captioned, “I’m not talking to nobody for a month.”

He also attached a picture which said, “I’m taking a 30-day cleanse. A verbal fast, no alcohol, adult films, no intercourse.”

A few weeks ago, the rapper started attacking Jewish people and made some anti-Semitic remarks which cost him multimillionaire-dollar deals with brands like Balenciaga, Vogue, Adidas, and Gap.

Also, at Paris Fashion Week, he wore a shirt with an insensitive quote, “White Lives Matter”.

A while ago, CNN released a report claiming that West wanted to name his album “Hitler” but had a change of mind due to an undisclosed reason.