Did Elon Musk really tweet ‘Aunty Gormint’ meme?

Social media site sacked around 7,500 employees via email
Samaa Web Desk Nov 05, 2022
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Elon Musk’s ‘Aunty Gormint’ meme response to the mass layoff spree is making rounds on Twitter.

However, the reality is a bit different being the Tweet. Though it came from a verified account of Elon Musk, but it wasn’t actual handle of the Twitter owner.

You can see clear difference in the twitter handles and number of followers of both profiles:

The fake account of Tesla founder shared the famous Aunty Gormint meme with a Hindi statement saying, “This bird is sold.”

The multi-billionaire recently announced that Twitter will now charge $8 (approximately Rs650) for its Blue service, which will include a host of perks such as the blue tick (the verified badge) and the option to edit tweets and post longer audios or videos.

