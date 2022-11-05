Train carrying Sikh pilgrims derails near Shorkot

As many as nine coaches of a train carrying Sikh pilgrims derailed near Shorkot in Jhang District.

According to Pakistan Railways spokesperson, nine coaches of the train carrying Sikh pilgrims, heading towards Nankana Sahib from Karachi derailed between Shorkot and Pir Mahal railway stations at around 7:55am.

The train carrying Sikh pilgrims left from Karachi for Nankana earlier on Saturday morning.

No injuries and casualties have been reported in the incident.

Most of the Sikh passengers accommodated in the train left for Nankana at 9:55 am.

For the remaining passengers, arrangements have also been made for their departure.

Soon after the incident, the rescue teams reached the location.

Divisional Superintendent Lahore along with the team also reached at the location.

Federal Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique has formed an inquiry committee over the incident.

COPS Safety, CEN Open Lines and CME will be part of the Carriage Committee.

The committee will determine the reasons behind derailment and submit a preliminary report within three days.

Pakistan has issued visas to 2,942 Sikh pilgrims from India to attend the birth celebrations events of Baba Guru Nanak, commencing at Nankana Sahib from Sunday.

The Sikh pilgrims during the visit will travel to Panja Sahib, Dera Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib.