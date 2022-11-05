Varun Dhawan may lose his vision, hearing

Famous Bollywood actor, Varun Dhawan revealed that after being diagnosed with Vestibular Hypofunction, he shut down.

In an interview with India Today, he revealed that he was recently diagnosed with a condition called Vestibular hypofunction, and after being diagnosed with it, he completely shut down.

He said, “Recently, I just shut down. I didn’t know what had happened to me. I had this thing called vestibular hypofunction, (where) basically your balance goes off. But I just pushed myself so hard.”

He also discussed the post Covid-19 pandemic situation and said that everyone is running a ‘rat race’.

Dhawan said, “The minute we opened doors, don’t you think we went back to the same rat race? How many people here can say that they have changed? I started pushing so much harder (with) my film JugJugg Jeeyo, it felt like I was running for an election.”

The October actor will next be seen in Bhediya, a horror comedy directed by Amar Kaushak.

Also read: WATCH: Varun Dhawan becomes a beast in Bhediya

The movie also stars Kriti Sanon as Dhawan’s love interest, and Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee in supporting roles.

Bhediya is a part of Dineh Vijan’s ‘Horror Universe’, and will hit the theaters on November 25.

He will also be seen in Bawaal alongside Jhanvi Kapoor, directed by Nitesh Tiwari’s.

Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film is slated to release on April 7, next year.

What is Vestibular Hypofunction?

With vestibular hypofunction, the balance part of the inner ear is not working properly.

This can occur on one side (unilateral hypofunction), or on both sides of the head (bilateral hypofunction).

Unilateral hypofunction can occur after damage from a variety of causes, including vestibular neuritis, vestibular schwannoma/treatments for vestibular schwannoma, and Meniere’s disease/treatments for Meniere’s disease.

Bilateral hypofunction can occur after damage to the inner ear/balance nerve from a variety of causes, including exposure to aminoglycoside antibiotics, neurofibromatosis type II, CANVAS syndrome, autoimmune disease, congenital problems, trauma, superficial siderosis, and idiopathic causes.