Govt to charge Imran Khan, PTI leadership for defaming military

The federal government has decided to take legal action against the top leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) including former prime minister Imran Khan for leveling baseless allegations against the military and its senior leaders.

The government has sought advice from the law ministry and the ministry of defence to take legal action against Imran Khan and other PTI leaders.

The law ministry is likely to present its recommendations to Prime Minister Shehbaz today (Saturday).

Imran Khan and his compatriots can be arrested in light of the legal advice and evidence, according to government sources.

The sources claimed that the interior minister has directed the Federal Investigation Agency to take action against those involved in levelling allegations against senior military officers.

On Friday, Imran Khan in his video statement from Shaukat Khanum Hospital Lahore claimed that a senior military official reportedly posted in Islamabad was trying to influence his party’s leaders and supporters apart from running a censorship campaign among other things to push the PTI chief out of politics.

Following his statement, the military reacted strongly to the allegations and demanded that the federal government investigate and take action against those defaming the institution.

the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) late on Friday said that the military termed the allegations leveled by Imran as “baseless and irresponsible”.

“Allegations by PTI chairman against the institution and particularly a senior army officer are absolutely unacceptable and uncalled for,” the statement read.

“Pakistan army prides itself for being an extremely professional and well disciplined organisation with a robust and highly effective internal accountability system applicable across the board for unlawful acts, if any, committed by uniformed personnel,” it said.

It added that if at any point the ‘honor’, safety and prestige of its rank and file are tarnished by vested interests by leveling frivolous allegations, “the institution would jealousy safeguard its officers and soldiers no matter what.”

“The baseless allegations hurled at the institutio