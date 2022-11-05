First quarter: Pakistan’s budget deficit reaches almost Rs1 trillion

With political instability gripping the country, financial management seemed to be unbalanced too. Pakistan’s federal budget deficit in the first quarter of the current fiscal year increased to almost Rs1 trillion massively due to interest payment.

The summary released by the Ministry of Finance showed a total revenue of Rs2million while the total expenditure stood at Rs2.8milion as per the data released on Friday.

During the current fiscal year, total spending had the development expenditure and net lending at Rs219,968 billion whereas the Statistical Discrepancy was again poorly left at Rs67,631.

According to the details on the income and expenditure during the FY2022-23, (July-Sep), the provincial governments benefited the federal government by spending Rs218 billion less.

The difference between the overall expenditures of Rs2.825 trillion against the revenues of Rs2.016 trillion, left the budget deficit at Rs808.7 billion.

Pakistan’s budget deficit increased mostly as a result of interest payments on loans, which totaled Rs954 billion, of which Rs835.135 billion was paid on domestic loans and Rs118.857 billion was paid on international loans.

In addition to that, the government has spent Rs171.382 billion on pension payments, the running costs for the civil government totaled at Rs102 billion while subsidies amounted to Rs92.7 billion, and Rs199.2 billion in the form of grants to others.