Star international cricketers to light up PSL8

Renowned international cricketers including Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga, Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan, and South Africa’s David Miller are set to participate in the upcoming draft for the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The eighth edition of the T20 tournament will be played at four venues from February 9 to March 19.

According to sources, Hasaranga, Millar, and Shakib have shown interest in the draft, which is set to take place on November 18.

England’s Dawid Malan is also part of a 214-man preliminary list of foreign players. Apart from them many cricketers from Sri Lanka, South Africa, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Australia, Afghanistan, Ireland, Scotland, UAE, Nepal, West Indies, Maldives, Canada, USA, Netherlands, Hong Kong, Papua New Guinea, Namibia, Uganda, and others have shown interest.

There will be changes and the addition of more players to this list.

Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Shakib Al Hasan, David Malan, Reece Topley, Martin Guptill, Odean Smith, Jason Roy, Daniel Worrall, Laurie Evans, Paul Walter, Adam Hose, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Lewis Gregory, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, James Fowler, Rehan Ahmed, Tamim Iqbal, Taskin Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah Riaz, Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews, Oshada Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Kaushal Perera, Patham Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Fabian Allen, Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Sikandar Raza, Josh Little, Cameron Delport, Litton Das, Ebadot Hossain, Asila Asela Gunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dhananjaya De Silva, Lahiru Kumara, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine, Hamilton Masakadza, Elton Chigumbura, Mohammad Shahzad.