WATCH: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Azam Khan singing duet song

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, who is known for his singing skills and melodious voice, joined Azam Khan for a duet song.

In a recent video, making rounds on social media, the two wicketkeepers are seen singing together, as Khan also plays guitar on a famous Bollywood song Ek Pyaar Ka Naghma Hai from a 1997 movie Shor.

Watch the video of them singing together here:

Their fans showered the cricketers with praises for their talent. Check out how the public reacted.

Azam Khan – The son of legendary wicketkeeper Moin Khan – also shared reactions of fans on his Instagram stories.

A while ago, another video of Sarfaraz Ahmed went viral in which he was singing alongside his son, Abdullah Sarfaraz, Tere Jesa Yaar Kahan from the movie Yaarana.