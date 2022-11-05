Watch Live
Lifestyle » Music

WATCH: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Azam Khan singing duet song

The former captain is often seen reciting 'naat' in his soulful voice
Samaa Web Desk Nov 05, 2022
<p>Photo: Twitter</p>

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, who is known for his singing skills and melodious voice, joined Azam Khan for a duet song.

In a recent video, making rounds on social media, the two wicketkeepers are seen singing together, as Khan also plays guitar on a famous Bollywood song Ek Pyaar Ka Naghma Hai from a 1997 movie Shor.

Watch the video of them singing together here:

Their fans showered the cricketers with praises for their talent. Check out how the public reacted.

Azam Khan – The son of legendary wicketkeeper Moin Khan – also shared reactions of fans on his Instagram stories.

A while ago, another video of Sarfaraz Ahmed went viral in which he was singing alongside his son, Abdullah Sarfaraz, Tere Jesa Yaar Kahan from the movie Yaarana.

sarfaraz ahmed

Music

Azam Khan

