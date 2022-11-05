PTI leaders booked for attacking police, FC during Faizabad protest

Islamabad police have registered cases against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders for attacking the law enforcers and damaging public property in Faizabad during the protests against the attack on former prime minister Imran Khan.

Two cases have been registered against the PTI leadership at I-9 police station in Islamabad. Pakistan Penal Code’s section 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), and section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) have been added in the FIR.

PTI leaders whose names have been included in the FIR include PTI MNA from NA-61(Rawalpindi-V) Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Ali Ahmad Awan, Aamir Kayani, Wasif Qayyum and Chaudhry Shoaib.

The party leaders were leading the protests on Friday against the assassination attempt of the party chief’s life.

The PTI supporters gathered on Murree Road, Faizabad Interchange and the IJ Principal Road.

They blocked the roads as they staged a protest and pelted stones at vehicles passing by.

According to the FIR, during the protest the accused resisted the police and damaged government property.

The protesters also attacked the police and FC personnel with batons and stones. Resultantly, nine FC and five police personnel were injured.

The police on Friday arrested 30 people involved in creating chaos and damaging government property.