PM Shehbaz to leave for maiden official visit to Egypt on Monday

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to leave for his maiden official visit to Egypt on Monday.

During the two-day (November 7-8) visit, the prime minister will participate in United Nations Climate Change Conference for 2022. The conference is commonly referred to as the Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC. Since this year’s event, which is being held in Egypt’s Sharm El‑Sheikh, will be the 27th conference, it is being called COP27.

Last month, the COP27 announced to confer the vice-presidency of the conference to PM Shehbaz.

Among the 195 countries of the United Nations, Pakistan has received the honor as a result of the effective voice raised by PM Shehbaz Sharif at global and regional forums, regarding the need for an urgent climate action plan.

The presidency of the conference is with Egypt’s President Abdul Fattah Al-Sisi. He invited PM Shehbaz to co-chair the COP-27 roundtable meeting along with the prime minister of Norway.

The conference will be attended by world leaders, think tanks, and the heads of governments and international financial institutions.

Following the recent floods, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif effectively voiced immediate action on climate change, at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State and Government, Samarkand, and the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, New York.

The prime minister’s proposal for global cooperation in addressing the challenge of climate change had received endorsement by several countries.