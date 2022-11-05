Imran Khan likely to be discharged from hospital in next 24-48 hours

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan is likely to be discharged from Shaukat Khanum Hospital, Lahore in the next 24 to 48 hours.

The PTI chief is currently under treatment at Shaukat Khanum after his container came under attack in Wazirabad on Thursday.

Different tests of the PTI chief are being conducted to determine his condition.

A medical board is due to examine Imran Khan shortly after which it will be decided when he’ll be discharged.

According to hospital sources, the former PM is likely to be discharged from the hospital in net 24 to 48 hours.

On Friday, the former PM’s physician Dr Faisal Sultan gave a detailed breakdown of how many times was the party chief shot during an attempted assassination in Wazirabad.

Before Imran Khan’s live video press conference from Shaukat Khanum, Dr Faisal Sultan showed the x-rays of Imran Khan’s legs, both of which were injured. Imran was seen sitting with a cast on his right leg while his left knee was bandaged.

Dr Sultan showed two sets of x-rays. The first was for his thighs, and the second set was for his lower right leg.

Further, the x-ray of his leg showed that there were another two bullets, one of them causing a fracture after penetrating the bone.