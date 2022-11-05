‘Where do broken hearts go?’: Have Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik separated?
Rumors are making the rounds on social media that the power couple, Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza have parted ways and are only co-parenting their son.
Reportedly, Malik cheated on his wife while he was shooting for a show, but neither of them has made any statements about the rumor.
A few days ago, the couple was seen together after a long time while celebrating their son’s birthday.
However, the tennis star didn’t post any pictures from the birthday party, but Malik did.
Also, Mirza is sharing posts on her social media about going through a rough patch in her life.
In one of her Instagram stories, she shared a picture captioned, “Where do broken hearts go?”
She also shared a picture with her son Izhaan saying that moments with him get her through the rough times.
The couple has not confirmed the news but the rumor of their separation has filled their fans with dread.
This is how the people reacted to the rumors.