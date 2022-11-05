Chaudhry Shujaat calls for calm, warns current street agitation damaging for country

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Friday expressed concern over the growing anarchy with violent street protests erupting across the country in the wake of an attempt to assassinate Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, stating that it was damaging for Pakistan.

While speaking on SAMAA TV program “Do Tok Baat”, he reacted to the ongoing tense situation in the country and the serious allegations leveled by Imran Khan on state institutions.

“Imran Khan should refrain from leveling allegations in regard to his assassination attempt,” he said, adding, “Naming someone is tantamount to a political statement. Restraint should be adopted.”

Urging calm as protesters clashed with police in several cities, Shujaat said, He (Imran Khan) should appeal people to protest peacefully.

“Imran Khan should stick to his earlier plan and proceed with the long march peacefully. Instead of resorting to taking revenge.”

He went on to say that all the parties should try to end the escalation.

I would advise the federal and Punjab governments of acting with cool heads, he said.

Attack investigations

On the attack, Shujaat said the Punjab government was being run by his party members Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

Hence, he questioned why allegations were being leveled against the federal government.

Advising Nawaz

Given the current situation in the country, Shujaat said that he had advised deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif that the time was not right to return to the country.

He said that the advise was based on the ratcheting tensions in the country which did not make it conducive for his return.