‘Unacceptable’: Military rebukes Imran’s ‘baseless’ allegations

The military on Friday strongly reacted to the allegations leveled against the institution and a senior officer by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, demanding that the federal government investigate and take action against those defaming the institution.

In a statement issued by the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) late on Friday, the military termed the allegations leveled by Imran as “baseless and irresponsible”.

“Allegations by PTI chairman against the institution and particularly a senior army officer are absolutely unacceptable and uncalled for,” the statement read.

“Pakistan army prides itself for being an extremely professional and well disciplined organisation with a robust and highly effective internal accountability system applicable across the board for unlawful acts, if any, committed by uniformed personnel,” it said.

It added that if at any point the ‘honor’, safety and prestige of its rank and file are tarnished by vested interests by leveling frivolous allegations, “the institution would jealousy safeguard its officers and soldiers no matter what.”

“The baseless allegations hurled at the institution / officials today are highly regrettable and strongly condemned,” ISPR said, adding that no one will be allowed to defame the institution or its soldiers with impunity.

The military requested the federal government to investigate the matter and “initiate legal action against those responsible for defamation and false accusations against the institution and its officials without any evidence whatsoever.”

The statement comes after Imran Khan, in his video statement after being shot in Wazirabad, claimed that a senior military official reportedly posted in Islamabad was trying to influence his party’s leaders and supporters apart from running a censorship campaign among other things to push the PTI chief out of politics.

Imran had further accused the military of rampant interference and engineering in the country’s politics.