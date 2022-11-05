‘Punjab govt can call Scotland Yard for probe, name Imran head of JIT’

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said that the Punjab government has a wealth of resources available to investigate the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad. However, none of it links back to the three names taken by the PTI chief.

This was stated by Federal Information Minister Marriyam Aurangzeb in a press conference in Islamabad.

She criticized how Imran willing to sacrifice his foreign policy and destroy bilateral relations with friendly nations to gain a sense of .

“Imran Khan in his condition lied and once again tried to fool the public with his fake story, the minister said, adding that people of Pakistan are not sheep and goats that they will be directed wherever Khan wants them to move,” Marriyum said.

“He did not start his speech with that how he was imposed on the country by failing the RTS system.”

He started the story with the events of March 7. Why did he start with when he offered an indefinite extension to COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa to save his government and fail the no-confidence motion against him?

If he received information about cypher on March 7, then why did he not inform the public the next day and dissolve the assemblies, and issue a call for fresh elections? Marriyum asked.

She said that the former premier begged Pakistan Army and its officials to save his regime.

Marriyum said when he received a response which he did not expect from the institution, the person he used to laud became a traitor overnight.

She said that we would not let anyone lead the country’s politics toward violence.

“Politics cannot continue in the country by resorting to bloodshed,” Marriyum added.

She said the PTI Chairman changed his statements regarding the persons involved in his assassination attempt.

“First he named four people and retracted from his statement and said there were three separate person who conspired against him,” she added.

She questioned the former premier, “if he had any information about the assault, then why he did jeopardize the lives of innocents and did not apprise the Punjab government?”

“Why did Imran Khan continued the long march,” she asked.

“There is no evidence about the three personalities who he (Imran Khan) accused.”

She grilled Imran over the demand for resignations of the three accused, asking, “Why should they resign when it is your government in the Punjab province where the incident took place?”

She asked the former premier to use resources of all the provinces and form JIT however he wanted to while reminding him that Shehbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah, and the third accused personality had nothing to do with the investigation.