How many times was Imran Khan shot in long march in Wazirabad?

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and his physician Dr Faisal Sultan on Friday gave a detailed breakdown of how many times was the party chief shot during an attempted assassination the day before in Wazirabad.

On Friday, before his live video press conference from Shaukat Khanum, Dr Faisal Sultan showed the x-rays of Imran Khan’s legs, both of which were injured. Imran was seen sitting with a cast on his right leg while his left knee was bandaged.

Dr Sultan showed two sets of x-rays. The first was for his thighs, and the second set was for his lower right leg.

An x-ray of the right thigh shows two bullets.

Further, the x-ray of his leg showed that there were another two bullets, one of them causing a fracture after penetrating the bone.

Imran then recounted how bullets flew, passing through one leg and into the next.

He added that one of the bullets went under a main artery in his leg while another one stopped just short of it.

“If that artery would have been ruptured, I would have bled to death within 20 minutes,” he said.