Govt refuses to accept ‘one-sided’ JIT

The federal government on Friday rejected the ‘provincial’ joint investigation team (JIT) constituted by the Punjab government to investigate the attempted assassination of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Federal Railways and Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said that federal investigation agencies need to be included in the JIT.

“Federal intelligence agencies should also be included in the JIT.”

Federal minister also questioned that when intelligence agencies were frequently sending warnings to Imran Khan about threats, why did he fail to take precautionary steps to avert the incident.

Rafique, though, condemned the incident and said that violence in politics was shameful.

He further informed that neighboring country India had started celebrations when the PTI chief was maligning state institutions.