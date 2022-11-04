Imran says will return to the streets after he recovers

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf chairman is addressing the nation for the first time after surviving an assassination attempt in Wazirabad.

At least one person was killed and several others including the former prime minister Imran and PTI Senator Faisal Javed were injured in an attack on Iran Khan’s container in Wazirabad on Thursday.

Addressing the nation via video link, Imran said his purpose was to I want to put events of the past six months before the nation.

Regime change roulette

In a statement that betrayed the true hands who propped up his government, Imran said that the establishment was the one truly responsible for his ouster.

“People voted for me because people were tired of the corrupt practices of past governments,” Imran said, adding, that the establishment who toppled them has now brought them back thinking it was time for a regime change via a domestic and foreign conspiracy and then they called themselves neutral.“

Long march future

Talking about the future of the long march, Imran said that as soon as he gets better and is able, he will return to the streets.

His statement suggested that the long march has been put on hold for the moment.

Was aware of assassination plan

A defiant Imran said that he was aware of the assassination plan in advance, adding that it was hatched by three people a day before it was carried out in Wazirabad.

“I knew about the planning of attack beforehand. They had planned to kill me either in Gujrat or Wazirabad.” .

He added that for the past many months since he had been ousted, a concerted campaign had been run to discredit him and to muddy his reputation in desperate measures to force him off the field.

The former premier said that on March 6 or 7, heavy weaponry arrived in Pakistan for targeting him.

Elaborate assassination plan

Recalling what happened when the attack took place, Imran said that there were at least two volleys of gunfire aimed at him.

He said that after the first burst of gunfire, he was struck and he fell down.

After he fell, a second volley of gunfire was let loose and bullets flew over his head.

Pointing to how the attack came from two sides, he said that one attack came from his left while the other came from in front of him.

He added that the man who was arrested was probably part of a larger group of assassins.

Registering FIR

Imran said that they had tried to register an FIR of the attack.

‘Public support motivated me’

Imran said that the sea of people who took to the streets after his government was toppled in April and then followed him in the streets for the long march in May buoyed his spirits and spurred him to continue his movement.

“I was surprised by the response of people, the way they applauded and motivated me, that too in the warm days of April and May.”

He said that Pakistan was one of the hottest countries on earth in those days yet a massive crowd came forth and hence we announced the long march for May 25.

Imran added that the government thought that his party would die after his ouster given that it is a “mummy daddy” party where only women and children come.

“But they never understood the Pakistani nation.”

Of decisions behind closed doors

Referring to decision made behind closed doors, he said, “When decisions are made behind closed doors you never know what is happening on the ground.”

“If the information they provide was correct, the country would not have witnessed so many incidents.”

He said when he saw people had rejected the imported government and had poured onto the roads, they thought using force would push t hem back and make them fall into line.

He added that the public expressed themselves through the ballot box and rendered the full weight of the government’s machinery useless during the July 17 by-elections.

“The ECP did rigging for the government and it did not allow the use of EVMs because both of the [coalition] parties had registered fake votes in almost every constituency.”

Using EVMs main demand

Imran referred to the hearing of a judicial commission on rigging in 2015 which made it clear that 90% of rigging would be eliminated from the country only if EVMs are used

“The ECP did not allow thge use of EVMs and these two parties and their ‘handlers’ opposed the use of EVMs,” he added.

He added that they want to hold free and fair elections with the use of EVMs to eliminate manipulation as much as impossible.

“Despite their opposition to the EVMs, PTI still swept the election shocking everyone,” Imran added.

Tolerance for opposition

Imran said that the opposition parties (now coalition government) thrice marched to the federal capital against us.

“We did not stop them, instead we allowed them to come without opposition because it was their constitutional right,” he said, adding, “We thought that they would also allow us when they were in power but they resorted to violence.”

He added that the government raided houses of party leaders and workers at midnight to arrest people and did not respect the sanctity of the home.

Imran warned that you cannot pin the biggest political party in the country to the wall.

Handlers

Calling out the government’s handlers, he said the pressure and threats increased after that handler came to Islamabad with the aim of bring PTI to toe the line.

He said after the entry of this handler, censorship on the media increased multifold and journalists who favored the PTI faced restrictions.

“Our MPAs were intimidated to leave us by threatening them with cases of corruption and of releasing their alleged inappropriate videos.”

He lamented that this was an oft repeated formula in the country’s politics.

“This is what has been happening in this country. Our own agencies have been meddling with the democratic process and using such tactics instead of realizing that they made a mistake and are repeating the same mistake again and again.”

He went on to say that they tried to use the ECP to disqualify him. Moreover, he said that the foreign funding case did not prove anything against him.

Later, it came to the surface that it was not a case of foreign funding, rather it was a case of “prohibited funding” and the party (PTI) could not be disqualified in that case.

He said then the government changed their focus and tried to use the Toshakhana case against him. All the records of Toshakhana are available and there was no possibility of corruption from Toshakhana. If there was any corruption, it would have unfolded.

Imran alleged the ECP disqualified him on the directions of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif from London.

Cabal of thieves

He referred to how during the 1990’s, “Two governments were toppled on the allegations of corruption in 90’s.

Whenever the establishment toppled the governments people cherished the decisions and distributed sweets.

Then General Pervaiz Musharraf imposed the martial law after expelling two governments on the basis of corruption.

People also cherished the expulsion of corrupt regimes and cherished the decisions.

Later, General Musharraf provided them with NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) and they returned to national politics.

Imran Khan went on to say that General Musharraf decided to give NRO even though he had no right to do so.

He forgave their corrupt practices whenever they plundered public money.

He said, “Over that period, just in span of 10 years, the country’s loan quadrupled.”

“The corruption cases against these parties were filed in those 10 years for which they are now seeking NRO (two).”

He said that 95% of cases were filed in those years for which they have been seeking NRO-II.“

Injuries

Wearing a hospital’s scrub, Imran Khan appeared live via video.

His right foot could be seen in a cast while his left knee was wrapped in a bandages.

Dr Faisal Sultan, the former special assistant to the prime minister (SAPM) on Health, briefed the media about Imran Khan’s injuries.

He showed an x-ray report showing the presence of a bullet and bullet fragments.

Conspiracy

Reiterating that US Diplomat Donald Lu communicated threats to Pakistani Ambassador that if they did not oust the serving prime minister (Imran Khan) then Pakistan would face the consequences, he claimed.

On the other hand, if they obliged with his demand then everything will go smooth for Pakistan, Imran Khan maintained.

The PTI chief said that the government usually never losses no confidence motions as It is a game of money.

“We could have used money to buy the allegiances of parliamentary members. The opponents used their plundered wealth in the VONC motion,” he said, suggesting that the vote against him was bought.

“The money that the opposition used in horse-trading was black money,” he claimed.

“We decided that we would not participate in this game and use public money in this auction,” the former PM claimed.

Subsequently, our government was toppled and they thought that have dug the grave for PTI, he added.

Pakistani nation always does the unexpected and I was surprised by the response of the nation on April 10 (after I was ousted), he said.