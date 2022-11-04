Imran says he was aware of assassination plan prepared by 3 people

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf chairman is addressing the nation for the first time after surviving an assassination attempt in Wazirabad.

At least one person was killed and several others including the former prime minister Imran and PTI Senator Faisal Javed were injured in an attack on Iran Khan’s container in Wazirabad on Thursday.

Was aware of assassination plan

A defiant Imran said that he was aware of the assassination plan in advance, adding that it was hatched by three people a day before it was carried out in Wazirabad.

He added that for the past many months since he had been ousted, a concerted campaign had been run to discredit him and to muddy his reputation in desperate measures to force him off the field.

Elaborate assassination plan

Recalling what happened when the attack took place, Imran said that there were at least two volleys of gunfire aimed at him.

He said that after the first burst of gunfire, he was struck and he fell down.

After he fell, a second volley of gunfire was let loose and bullets flew over his head.

Pointing to how the attack came from two sides, he said that one attack came from his left while the other came from in front of him.

He added that the man who was arrested was probably part of a larger group of assassins.

Registering FIR

Imran said that they had tried to register an FIR of the attack.

Cabal of thieves

He referred to how during the 1990’s, “Two governments were toppled on the allegations of corruption in 90’s.

Whenever the establishment toppled the governments people cherished the decisions and distributed sweets.

Then General Pervaiz Musharraf imposed the martial law after expelling two governments on the basis of corruption.

People also cherished the expulsion of corrupt regimes and cherished the decisions.

Later, General Musharraf provided them with NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) and they returned to national politics.

Imran Khan went on to say that General Musharraf decided to give NRO even though he had no right to do so.

He forgave their corrupt practices whenever they plundered public money.

He said, “Over that period, just in span of 10 years, the country’s loan quadrupled.”

“The corruption cases against these parties were filed in those 10 years for which they are now seeking NRO (two).”

He said that 95% of cases were filed in those years for which they have been seeking NRO-II.“

Injuries

Wearing a hospital’s scrub, Imran Khan appeared live via video.

His right foot could be seen in a cast while his left knee was wrapped in a bandages.

Dr Faisal Sultan, the former special assistant to the prime minister (SAPM) on Health, briefed the media about Imran Khan’s injuries.

He showed an x-ray report showing the presence of a bullet and bullet fragments.

Former prime minister Imran said: “I knew about the planning of attack beforehand. They had planned to kill me either in Gujrat or Wazirabad.” .

I want to put events before the nation that happened over the last six months, he said.

The former premier said that on March 6 or 7, heavy weaponry arrived in Pakistan. After that the US Diplomat Donald Lu threatened Pakistani Ambassador that if they did not oust the serving prime minister (Imran Khan) then Pakistan would face the consequences, he claimed.

On the other hand, if they obliged with his demand then everything will go smooth for Pakistan, Imran Khan maintained.

The PTI chief said that the government usually never losses no confidence motion as It is all about money.

“We could have used the money to buy the allegiances of the members. The opponents used the plundered money in the VONC motion. The money that the opposition used in horse-trading was black money.”

“We decided that we would not participate in this game and use public money for this auction,” the former PM claimed.

Subsequently, our government was toppled and they thought that have dug the grave of the PTI, he added.

Pakistani nation always do unexpected and I was surprised by the response of the nation on April 10, he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.