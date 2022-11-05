Imran Khan assassination attempt: PTI wants Punjab IG removed

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has demanded that the Punjab Police Inspector General should be removed from his post for his dismal performance following the attack on former prime minister Imran Khan.

The demand was made by former broadcast minister and PTI central leader Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet on Friday.

اجلاس نے IG Punjab کی کارکردگی پر مایوسی کا اظہار کیا اور IG کی فوری تبدیلی کا مطالبہ کیا ہے۔ اجلاس نے اقدام قتل کے اس واقعے کو مذھبی رنگ دینے کی سازش کی مذمت کی اس ضمن میں سوشل میڈیا اور میڈیا میں مخصوص صحافیوں کے بیانات اور ملزم کی ویڈیو لیکس کا جائزہ لیا گیا — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 4, 2022

PTI leader tweeted that the party leadership believed that the conspiracy to attack Imran Khan was hatched by three masterminds including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah, and Major General Faisal Naseer and without removing them from their post, the investigation can not be proceed.

He said in his tweet that the top leadership also examined the background of the attack in detail and described it a well-planned conspiracy to kill Imran Khan.

“There were more than one attackers,” he tweeted.

The meeting also expressed condolence over the sad demise of Muzzam Gondal who was killed during an assassination attempt on Imran Khan.