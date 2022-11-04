Kenya hands over evidence in Arshad Sharif case to JIT

The Kenyan government on Friday handed over critical evidence in the brutal murder of senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif to the Pakistan government.

This was disclosed by sources close to the returning members of the joint investigation team (JIT) which had traveled to Nairobi.

The JIT also recorded statements of two witnesses, Khurram and Waqar who were close aides of Arshad Sharif.

The JIT has preliminarily recommended that Khurram and Waqar should be extradited to Pakistan for further investigation.

A source close to the JIT said that the government has agree to bring Khurram and Waqar back, if deemed necessary for the investigation.

The JIT is expected to submit a detailed investigation report within three days, the source added.

On October, 26, the federal interior ministry had constituted a high-level committee to probe the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif.

According to the notification, a two member investigation team has been formed to probe Sharif’s killing. It includes FIA Director Athar Waheed, and IB Deputy Director-General Umar Shahid.