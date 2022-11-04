Creping anarchy: PTI protesters stage protests in several cities

A day after their leader came under a gun attack, workers and supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) started agitating in different parts of the country.

The protests follow similar protests held on Thursday evening.

Friday’s protests came after the PTI leadership sent a message to supporters to stage protests across the country even as they postponed their long march in view of the attack on senior party leaders.

Clash in Islamabad

On Friday, supporters of PTI gathered on Murree Road at Faizabad and blocked the road as they protested against the attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan the other day.

As the protesters moved forward and pelted the gathered riot police with stones, the police confronted protesters and fired tear gas to disperse them.

Protest outside governor house

In Lahore, PTI protesters gathered outside the main entrance to the Punjab Governor House, where the Governor – a representative of the federation and the ruling party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) sits.

Protesters shouted slogans against the federal government as they burnt tyres.

The doors of the Governor house were locked from the inside.

Peshawar

Some protests were being held in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), including in Peshawar.