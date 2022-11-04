Creeping anarchy: PTI protesters clash with police in several cities

A day after their leader came under a gun attack, workers and supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) started agitating in different parts of the country.

They clashed with police with tear gas being fired. But eventually dispersed after PTI leaders directed to stage street protests again on Saturday.

Following similar protests held on Thursday evening, scores of PTI supporters poured into the streets in several cities across the country on Friday afternoon.

They blocked roads, pelted police with stones and attacked the state buildings in separate incidents.

Friday’s protests came after the PTI leadership sent a message to supporters to stage protests across the country even as they postponed their long march in view of the attack on senior party leaders.

Clash in Islamabad

Supporters of PTI gathered on Murree Road, Faizabad Interchange and the IJ Principal Road.

They blocked the roads as they staged a protest and vehicles passing by.

The bike of a man for whom his two-wheeler was his sole mode of income, was among those snatched by angry protesters and set alight.

PTI workers smash the windows of a vehicle during a protest at Faizabad flyover bridge. PHOTO: ONLINE

When riot police moved to disperse them, firing tear gas.

The protesters pelted them with stones.

PTI workers throw stones on police during a protest to condemn a shooting incident on Imran Khan, at Faizabad flyover bridge. PHOTO: ONLINE

In Shamsabad, the protesters ripped out the barriers installed to prevent the protesters from moving forward.

Protest outside governor house

In Lahore, PTI protesters gathered outside the main entrance to the Punjab Governor House, where the Governor – a representative of the federation and the ruling party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) sits.

PTI workers climb atop the Governor House gate during their protest in Lahore. PHOTO: ONLINE

Protesters shouted slogans against the federal government as they burnt tyres.

They even set fire to the gate as they proceeded to smash the windows, lights and security cameras installed.

The doors of the Governor house were locked from the inside.

Protesters also blocked Mall Road by lighting tyres on fire.

Activists of PTI gather on Mall Road where they burnt tyres as to block it during a protest. PHOTO: ONLINE

Karachi protests

In Karachi, protesters gathered on Shahrae Faisal near Regent Plaza and blocked the road.

Supporters of PTI shout slogans and confront police during a protest. PHOTO: ONLINE

As a result of the roadblock, traffic on the main artery of the city was severely hampered.

PTI workers shout slogans during a protest as they blocked traffic in Karachi. PHOTO: ONLINE

When police tried to remove them, protesters scuffled with police.

Police fired tear gas and arrested some protesters.

PTI workers shout slogans and block traffic during their protest in Karachi. PHOTO: ONLINE

Peshawar

Some protests were being held in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), including in Peshawar.