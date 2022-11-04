Sindh govt approves Rs46 billion to rebuild roads in flood-hit province

The Sindh government on Friday approved a Rs46 billion to rebuild the streets and roads in flood-hit areas of the province.

This was decided during a high-level provincial meeting on Friday chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the Chief Minister House.

Under the package, he said that around 1,473 kilometers of roads damaged by floods will be built in different parts of Sindh.

The largest chunk of road reconstruction funds will go to Dadu and Jamshoro districts where the damage was worst, the meeting was informed.

Further, it was informed that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) had approved the assistance for the project. Further, the meeting was further briefed that the Sindh provincial government was preparing the documents to secure the grant from ADB.

This project does not include any allocation for repair and reconstruction of rain-damaged roads located in Karachi division.