Not all heroes wear capes: Moazzam Gondal who died catching Wazirabad gunman

For Allahbad resident and migrant worker Moazzam Gondal, a trip home was supposed to be a time to kick his feet up and enjoy a well-earned break while reconnecting with his children.

The father of two was the sole fatality in the attempted assassination of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad on Thursday. At least 14 others were injured, five of whom – including Imran Khan – had suffered gunshot wounds.

A migrant worker, Gondal had returned from Kuwait a few days ago.

With the PTI rally with Imran Khan due to pass through Wazirabad Gondal took the opportunity to kill two birds with one stone, witness what he believed was history in the making and to spend more time with his two young son.

With a sizeable crowd turning up to watch Imran Khan, it was quite the event to be in.

But things went awry when gunshots rang out.

Suddenly the mood all changed and people started running in every direction.

Gondal tried to get his children to a safe spot but when he saw the gunman make a break for it within touching distance, he decided to do what few there had the gumption for: risk everything.

He lunged at the attacker, with the aim of grabbing the gun loose in his hands.

Gondal almost succeeded too, but then a shot rang out and he fell to the floor, motionless.

He died on the spot.

The unforgettable sound

Gondal’s eldest son, fourth grader Ali Hassan recalled with vivid detail what had happened.

“I went with my father to the march yesterday,” he said, adding how the world turned upside down.

“People started firing towards Imran Khan,” he recalled, adding, “When my father tried to stop them, he was shot.”

His younger brother, first grader Dawood seems to have yet to process what has happened.

Gondal’s brother, while talking to SAMAA TV demanded justice for his brother’s death.

The people involved in the attack and the murder of his brother must be punished regardless of which political party the accused belongs to.