Punjab forms JIT to probe Wazirabad attack on Imran Khan, confirms Gujrat DPO

Punjab police on Friday confirmed that a high-powered joint investigation team has been formed to investigate the attempted assassination of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad the other day.

The attack left at least one person dead and 15 others, including PTI chairman Imran and other senior leaders of the party such as Faisal Javed Khan, Imran Ismail and Ali Zaidi.

This was confirmed by Gujrat DPO Ghazanfar Ali Shah while speaking to the media on Friday.

He said that JIT was formed on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

FIR of incident

Asked why an FIR of the case had not been registered several hours after the attack, Shah added that said the case will be registered once a decision on that is reached at the government level

His statement suggested it has yet to be decided whether a case will be registered on behalf of an individual or the state.

What will JIT probe

The JIT will investigate videos recorded by witnesses and bystanders to determine from which direction was the PTI convoy attacked.

Shah said that they had seized some cellphones, including from the officers of the local police station, which will be sent for forensics.

Earlier, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had raised questions, “the Punjab government had moved swiftly to suspend all the officers of the Gujrat police station, where the suspect was kept in custody and interrogated.”

“I am wondering how can someone can release such a damaging statement of the suspect.”

He also asked whether the original statement of the suspect was leaked or deliberately released to the public.