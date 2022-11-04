Govt warns of gas shortfall this winter

The federal energy ministry on Fri­day warned of a gas crisis in the coming winters with an increasing gap between demand and supply.

“There is shortage of 400 Million standard cubic feet per day (MMcfd) of gas,” stated the ministry.

It added that industries including cement, fertilizer, textile and compressed natural gas (CNG) sectors stand to be deprived of it in winter.

Due to the gap between demand and supply of gas in winter, residents in many cities may have to cook food and operate geysers on specific times, as the risk of gas shortfall in winter has increased.

According to the officials of the energy ministry – petroleum division, the demand for gas in jurisdiction of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) rises to 1,200 Mmcfd in winter while in Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) rises to 2,200 Mmcfd.

The shortfall of gas in SNGPL serviced regions could rise to as much as 700 Mmcfd whereas the shortfall in SSGC areas could rise to 300 Mmcfd.

The petroleum division added that to control the situation, nine cargoes of LNG will be ordered in December-January and another 10 will be available in January-February.