Man gains popularity after getting fired from Twitter

Twitter said it will start laying off employees on Friday
Samaa Web Desk Nov 04, 2022
<p>Photo: Twitter</p>

Yash Agarwal, 25, has gained popularity on social media after getting fired from Twitter.

Agarwal posted a photo of him on the micro-blogging site and informed his friends and followers about his layoff.

He wasn’t sad about leaving his job, though. Instead, he gave off the impression that he valued his time there.

He uploaded a joyful photo of himself clutching onto two pillows bearing the Twitter logo.

His tweet soon became popular on the micro-blogging site and started trending worldwide.

