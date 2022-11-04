Watch Live
Arshad Sharif’s family demands copy of journalist’s postmortem report

PIMs administration told the family they did not keep a copy of the autopsy report
Samaa Web Desk Nov 04, 2022
The mother of slain senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif approached the court on Friday, requesting that they be provided with a report of the postmortem conducted in Islamabad.

After his body returned to Pakistan, an eight-member medical board at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) conducted an autopsy on Sharif’s body before releasing it for burial. The board included two members who were nominated by Sharif’s family.

In a petition filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Sharif’s mother argued that as PIMS’ administration was reluctant to share the postmortem report.

Requesting the court to hear the petition urgently today, she said that the hospital administration told them that the report was provided to the police and that they did not retain a copy of the postmortem report.

Accusing the PIMS administration of making fool of the family of slain journalist Arshad Sharif, she demanded that a copy of the postmortem report be provided to her in the interest of transparency.

