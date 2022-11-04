Doctors say Imran struck by bullet fragments, not a bullet

Doctors treating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore on Friday clarified that while he was shot in the legs, his injuries were caused by bullet fragments but he was not directly struck by a bullet.

Briefing the media on Friday, Shaukat Khanum Hospital’s Dr Faisal Sultan, who is heading the four-member medical commission treating Imran, gave a detailed description of the wounds suffered by the PTI chief.

He said that contrary to an earlier description, the bone in Imran Khan’s leg was not damaged as the ‘bullet’ did not hit the bone.

Dr Sultan added that bullet fragments had peppered his right leg which were the major cause of injury.

He added that during the overnight operation, all fragments had been removed from Imran’s legs.

Asked to describe Imran’s current medical condition, Dr Sultan said that Imran was currently in the recovery stage making satisfactory progress.

After bullets flew during the PTI’s long march in Wazirabad on Thursday afternoon, Imran was rushed to the Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore in a private vehicle where he underwent medical treatment, including an operation.

Visitors

As the PTI chief underwent treatment at Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore, several leaders including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, Pervez Khattak, Asad Qaiser and Hammad Azhar went to see Imran Khan at the hospital.