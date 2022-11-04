Solar power, farming revive Tunisia school as social enterprise

Most Tunisian schools are cash-strapped and run down, but an innovative project has allowed one to become self-sustaining by generating its own solar power and growing its own food.

Most Tunisian schools are cash-strapped and run down, but an innovative project has allowed one to become self-sustaining by generating its own solar power and growing its own food.

Today the man behind the initiative hopes the success of the rural Makthar boarding school can serve as a model to improve the crumbling public school sector in the small North African nation.

Entrepreneur Lotfi Hamadi, 46, founder of the “Wallah (Swear to God) We Can” non-profit group, grew up in France but moved to Tunisia after the 2011 revolution that overthrew dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

Based in Tunis, the hospitality consultant set his sights on the school, located in a remote and poor region 170 kilometres (100 miles) southwest of the capital and close to his parents’ hometown of Kesra.

“I wanted to take what works in the business world and turn schools into social enterprises,” said Hamadi, whose parents were economic migrants to France who could not read or write.

“We’re not trying to fill the gap left by the education system but to compensate them a bit, teach them to learn, give them the curiosity to open up to the world,” he said about the school’s 565 students, most of whom are boarders.

Hamadi started a decade ago by gathering donations to buy 50 solar water heaters – allowing regular hot showers for the students for the first time – and 140 photovoltaic panels that produce four times the power consumed on site.