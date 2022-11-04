Imran must make better security arrangements when continuing long march: Rana Sanaullah

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan must make better security arrangements if he wishes to continue with his long march, adding that further questions had been raised after a second video of the principle suspect emerged after phones of police staff was confiscated.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Friday, Sanaullah termed the suspect’s second statement as against democracy.

Noting that the Punjab government had moved swiftly to suspend all the officers of the Gujrat police station, where the suspect was kept in custody and interrogated, he raised questions.

“I am wondering how can someone can release such a damaging statement of the suspect.”

He also asked whether the original statement of the suspect was leaked or deliberately released to the public.

Defending the role played by the federal government in the entire incident, the interior minister said that they had already informed the PTI leadership and Imran Khan about security threats and federal government again informed them about the looming threats after the confessional video statement of the suspect went viral.

“I again urge him to install a [bulletproof ]shield on his container,” Sanaullah urged.

Should another untoward incident take place, the interior minister said that the PTI leadership should remember it before issuing an irresponsible statement.

“It is possible, these types of people could launch another attack, God forbid,” he said.

Sanaullah asked why has the Punjab police waited so long to register a First Investigation Report (FIR) about the incident nearly 24 hours after it took place.

“I think! they (PTI leadership) are managing the things,” he said, adding that “Without prior evidence, they have already blamed the federal government, which is condemnable.”

He pointed to the confessional statement of the suspect which explains the reasons for his attack, and in the wake of his statement, the PTI leadership must remain responsible.

“Allegations were levelled against three people without any evidence.”

Since the 2014 rally, he said that Imran Khan and his party’s leaders have been accusing their political rivals without evidence.

Asked if the march was a cause of concern for the federal government, Sanaullah said that they remain untroubled by it.

“Imran Khan is our political rival, he is not our enemy,” Sanaullah stated categorically, adding, “But, he must change his attitude.”

Earlier at the beginning of the press conference, Sanaullah said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had announced compensation for the people who have lost their lives during the march so far.

We cannot bring back the dead, but it will help the family in their time of need, he explained.