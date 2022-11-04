Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 1pm | 4th November 2022 Samaa News Headlines 1pm | 4th November 2022 Nov 04, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 1pm | 4th November 2022 Recommended Wazirabad attack: Imran Khan receiving treatment in Lahore as political bickering begins Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Suspected attacker makes more revelations Shadab stars as Pakistan beat South Africa in must-win game Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Public speaker Sahil Adeem banned from speeches, refuses to apologize Wazirabad attack: Imran Khan receiving treatment in Lahore as political bickering begins Mia Khalifa sets internet on fire with new photo from Paris