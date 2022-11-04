Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Suspected attacker makes more revelations

Within hours of the attack on former prime minister Imran Khan in Wazirabad, confessional video statement of one of the suspects who been in the police custody was ‘released’. Soon after that, SHO and other officers of the police station where the suspect was detained were suspended.

This, however, did not deter the Punjab police from releasing another statement of the suspected attacker.

In his second video, the accused tried to justify his attack on former prime minister Imran Khan by saying that he kept asking the march participants to stop songs as the call of prayer being made. He said that no one responded.

The suspected that he tried use the mosque’s rooftop to target Imran Khan during Asr prayers. When he went there, the security guards stopped him, he claimed.

He told the police he bought a gun worth Rs20,000 from a person named Butt through Waqas in Wazirabad.

The attacker said he had a total of 26 to 27 bullets of which he was able to use eight bullets. The one of bullets got stuck in the gun, he added.

The police, however, claimed that the suspect had bought 47 bullets along with the gun. He is also drug addict, the police said.

Earlier, he claimed that he had planned to assassinate the PTI chairman since the long march had left Lahore, adding that he reached Wazirabad on his motorbike alone.

To a question, the assailant said that nobody was behind him and he performed the act at his own behest.

The suspect said he had parked his bike at the shop of his maternal uncle.