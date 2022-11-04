Election Commission reschedules Islamabad local bodies elections, once again

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has once again rescheduled the local bodies election in Islamabad Capital Territory.

Earlier, the local government election in the federal capital was scheduled to be held on December 24.

On Friday, the ECP issued a notification announcing that the elections have been postponed for another week as the polls will now be held on December 31.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court has directed the election commission to complete the fresh delimitation of constituencies and issue a new schedule in 65 days.

The court gave the orders while hearing the petitions filed by the PML-N, PPP and PTI regarding the local government elections in Islamabad.

The parties had sought a delay in the polls, making a case for revised delimitation after the government increased the number of union councils from 50 to 101.