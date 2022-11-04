Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz calls coalition govt special meeting on Imran Khan attack

Meeting will take place in Islamabad today
Usman Khan Nov 04, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a special meeting today (Friday) to deliberate on the situation that developed following the assassination attack on Imran Khan.

The meeting will take place in Islamabad where ruling leaders, including government allies, and officials concerned will participate.

The premier will chair the meeting.

An extensive agenda to discuss during the meeting will be the Wazirabad attack during the PTI long march, the law and order situation, and future plans.

PM Shehbaz Sharif

PTI long march

Imran Khan attacked

Wazirabad attack

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div