PM Shehbaz calls coalition govt special meeting on Imran Khan attack

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a special meeting today (Friday) to deliberate on the situation that developed following the assassination attack on Imran Khan.

The meeting will take place in Islamabad where ruling leaders, including government allies, and officials concerned will participate.

The premier will chair the meeting.

An extensive agenda to discuss during the meeting will be the Wazirabad attack during the PTI long march, the law and order situation, and future plans.