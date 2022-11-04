Elon Musk gives thumbs up to Ali Zafar’s Twitter suggestions

It looks like renowned singer-actor Ali Zafar became Twitter’s new strategist after the company’s new owner Elon Musk approved his suggestions to improve the social site.

Musk, who recently acquired Twitter, is on a mission to make the site even more users friendly. In order to achieve his goal, the Tesla founder took to Twitter for suggestions.

Following that, renowned YouTuber Mr Beast joined the conversation, suggesting that he [Musk] could go toe-to-toe with the Chinese short video platform TikTok.

Musk then asked: What could we do to make it better than TikTok?

In response, the actor suggested Musk to enable content creators building their own online digital empires.

Musk not only agreed to Zafar’s suggestions but also emphasized how easy it is for users to obtain information from many countries on the platform.