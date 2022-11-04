KP minister Anwer Zeb urges supporters to reach Islamabad armed

Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Anwar Zeb Khan has called on supporters to enter Islamabad armed.

A video of Anwer that has gone viral on social media shows the KP minister speaking to a charged crowd. In the video, he can be seen wielding an AK-47 as he challenges Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

As he waived the assault rifle in the air, Anwar dares Rana Sanaullah to stop the PTI protesters as he announced that they will come to Islamabad armed. “We will take revenge of the attack on Imran Khan,” he said.

Fazal Elahi, who was elected on PTI’s ticket from Pk-06 Peshawar, has threatened Rana Sanaullah that he is coming to avenge the attack on his party chairman.

A video of Elahi posted on social media shows him using foul language and call Sanalullah names as he dares the federal minister to step out of his house.