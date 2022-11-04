Political tensions drive index down by 370 points

A day after the attempted assassination on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in which he was grievously injured and led to protests across the nation, the stock exchange on Friday morning crashed, falling by 369.81 points.

The index, however, immediately recovered around 217.79 points to 41,938.69 points.

The KSE-100 benchmark saw early trading of the index opening at 42,090.71 points which from the off, fell by 369.81 points to a low of 41,720.90 points.

But the index almost immediately managed to climb up to 41,938.69 points.

From there on, however, the index slowly fall to close the opening session at 41,784.26, down cumulatively by 154.43 points. But it still remained 306.45 points below yesterday’s closing level of 42,090.71 points.

The top active stocks included WorldCall Telecom, which saw a 0.65% change in its share price.