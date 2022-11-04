Rupee makes miniscule recovery against US dollar to save face on last trading day

The Pakistani rupee closed the trading week with the slightest of gains to snap a week-long losing streak with a 0.01% gain.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday, the rupee gained three paisas as it halted a streak where it had lost around Rs1.3.

The data showed that on Thursday, the rupee had closed the trading day at Rs221.95. By contrast on Friday, it had made modest gains to improve to Rs221.92.

The improvement came despite political uncertainty in the country and was due more to better trade data and position of foreign exchange reserves whilst a meeting between State Bank Governor Jameel Ahmed and representatives of association of exchange companies of Pakistan to examine the reasons for the increase in the value of the US dollar.

Earlier during intraday trading, the rupee had lost five paisas as the greenback rose to Rs222.

Losing by 52 paisas, the value of rupee fell from Rs221.43 of Wednesday’s value to Rs221.95 on Thursday.

Open market

As of Thursday, the rupee saw its value erode by another 50 paisas as the cost of a US dollar jumped to Rs228 in the open market,