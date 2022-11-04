Violence has no place in politics: US strongly condemns attack on Imran Khan

The United States and other countries strongly condemned the attack on Chairman PTI Imran Khan, saying there is no room for violence in politics and they wish for a quick recovery of Khan.

In a tweet, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said on Friday, “The U.S. strongly condemns the shooting of Imran Khan at a political rally. We wish him and all others injured a quick recovery, and we offer condolences to the family of the individual who was killed.”

“All parties should remain peaceful. Violence has no place in politics,” he added.

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation expressed condemnation of the Wazirabad attack stating that the OIC’s firm position against all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism in whatever its forms and motives.

It said the OIC stands with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan against any threat to its security and stability and extends to it and to its people’s wishes for stability and prosperity.

Britain’s Minister of State Zac Goldsmith, terming the news of the incident appalling, said that Imran Khan is strong and will be back on his feet.