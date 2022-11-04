Imran Khan assassination attempt: PTI calls for countrywide protest after Friday prayers

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar has called for a countrywide protest after Friday prayers to protest the assassination attempt on former prime minister Imran Khan’s life.

He tweeted that country wide protests will continue till the demands of PTI Chairman Imran Khan are met.

In a video message on Thursday evening, PTI secretary general said that three people were responsible for the attack on party chief Imran Khan.

Stating that they had been receiving reports for a few days about threats and that he had taken the matter up with the party chief. But he said that Imran placed his faith in God.

“A short while ago, he (Imran) called me and Mian Aslam Iqbal and asked us to issue a statement on his behalf,” Umar said, adding that there was some information which was reaching Imran but he was not aware of.

“He believes three people were behind this attack,” Umar said, quoting Imran Khan, adding that the three people Imran named were Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior military official.

The PTI secretary general demanded that the three men should be removed from their posts.

“If these people are not removed from their posts, then there will be nationwide protests,” he said.

Following the attack on Imran Khan, protests erupted in Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta and several other cities.

PTI’s supporters in Balochistan also announced shutter down strike across the province today.

Protest demonstrations will be held today under the provincial leadership at Manan Chowk, Quetta and other areas of Balochistan.