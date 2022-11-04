Balochistan: PTI announces shutter down strike across province on Friday

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced a shutter-down strike on Friday (today) across Balochistan the province against the assassination attack on Imran Khan.

A day ago, one person was killed and eight others including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan were injured in an attack on his container in Wazirabad.

Senator Faisal Javed was also among the injured.

Following the attack, protests erupted in several cities and condemn the incident.

PTI’s supporters in Balochistan, however, also announced shutter down strike across the province today.

Protest demonstrations will be held today under the provincial leadership at Manan Chowk, Quetta and other areas of Balochistan.

The business community, political parties and social organizations have announced their support for the strike.

Balochistan High Court Bar Association (BHCBA) also strongly condemned the incident and boycott the court proceedings today.