Foreign exchange reserves hit four month high

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday for the week ending October 28, Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves jumped to $14.67 billion, a four month high.

The data showed that reserves held with the central bank had risen to $8.913 billion.

The primary driver of the increase was the receipt of a $1.5 billion loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADP).

Meanwhile, reserves held with commercial banks stood at around $5.77 billion, SBP said.

Another factor leading to higher reserves was a contraction in imports by around 13.30% from $5.347 billion in September 2022 to $4.636 billion in October. However, at the same time, exports fell by 3.07% from $2.446 billion to $2.371 billion.

Overall, the trade deficit stood at $2.265 billion.