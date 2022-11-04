With a view to long march, Islamabad admin creates sub-jail

With the federal government expecting to make dozens of arrests as part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march or even before it reaches the city, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Thursday created a ‘sub-jail’ in the federal capital.

A notification in this regard was issued by the the Islamabad chief commissioner on Thursday evening.

According to the notification, the CIA Building located in the industrial area within Islamabad has been dubbed a sub-jail.

The sub-jail allows the police to detain potential miscreants who may be found involved in acts of violence during the upcoming long march.

The PTI’s long march is likely to reach the federal capital next week on November 11, as announced by the PTI leadership.

The Inspector General (IG) of ICT Police will be responsible for the safety, security and protection of the sub-jail and its inmates, the notification read.

Moreover, the notification directed a basic payscale grade-17 police officer to keep a record of detainees.