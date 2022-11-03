No place in politics, in any democracy: Trudeau condemns attack on Imran

As news of the attack on former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan spread around the world, condemnations started pouring in from world leaders.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was amongst the first to condemn the incident.

In a message posted on his Twitter account, the Canadian premier said the attack on Imran and his supporters was “completely unacceptable” and strongly condemned the violence.

“It has no place in politics, in any democracy, or in our society,” he said.

“I’m wishing a speedy recovery to Imran and all who were injured today.”